dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $141.13 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00015484 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $141.13 million and approximately $434.69 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00587299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,999.32 or 0.30591452 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

