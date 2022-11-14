EAC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $210.04 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00004104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $210.04 million and $23,893.74 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00344326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001088 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.67345771 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34,693.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

