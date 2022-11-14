Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 230,999 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,999 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $50,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM opened at $30.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

