Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Global Payments worth $66,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Global Payments by 14.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 28.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 422.4% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 169,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 136,896 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

