Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Aptiv worth $55,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $753,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $111.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

