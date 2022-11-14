Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $40.01 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $40,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,667,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,482,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $283.21 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.05 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.17 and a 200-day moving average of $253.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,976 shares of company stock worth $2,950,477. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

