Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.