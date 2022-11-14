Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 630,677 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of MGM Resorts International worth $33,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 447,630 shares of company stock worth $15,495,284 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

