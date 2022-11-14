Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.76% of MarineMax worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Up 1.4 %

MarineMax stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

