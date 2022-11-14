Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 138,422 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,422 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Omnicell worth $43,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 43.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell Stock Up 4.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

