Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $55.49

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.49, but opened at $53.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 1,589 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $710.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

