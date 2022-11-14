East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the October 15th total of 252,800 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Stone Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 325.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Stock Performance

ESSC traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 22,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. East Stone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

