East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,271 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $26,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.07 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

