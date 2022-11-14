Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 65.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

