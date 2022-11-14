Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the October 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

ETB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. 42,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,954. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

