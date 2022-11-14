eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $420,993.04 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -422.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $76.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

