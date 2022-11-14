ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer Michael Mccormack Buys 7,830 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Mccormack bought 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,985.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 247,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,306.61.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE:ECN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 544,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.70, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.44. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.86 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The stock has a market cap of C$792.17 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.60.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

