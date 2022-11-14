ECOMI 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.22 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $243.10 million and $2.22 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002666 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00587318 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.61 or 0.30592461 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
ECOMI Token Trading
