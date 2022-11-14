Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 55,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

EDAP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 74,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,690. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.