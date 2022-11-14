Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

EKSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

