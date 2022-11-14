Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

