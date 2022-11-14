Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 135,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Elevation Oncology stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,814. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Elevation Oncology

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.