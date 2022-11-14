Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 541.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 56,150.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.6 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $357.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,925. The firm has a market cap of $340.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

