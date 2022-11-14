Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $52,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 541.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 56,150.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.22 on Monday, reaching $359.52. 122,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,925. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $341.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.76.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

