EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.56

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $152.59, with a volume of 3473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.79.
EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
