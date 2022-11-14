EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.56

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $152.59, with a volume of 3473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.