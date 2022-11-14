Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,535 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after buying an additional 1,618,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 498,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 387,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.52. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Articles

