Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,977 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

ENB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,416. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

