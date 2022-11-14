Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.75 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($28.79) to GBX 2,400 ($27.63) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EDVMF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

