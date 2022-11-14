ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 253,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 172,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,563. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.

ENGlobal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

