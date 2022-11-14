Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $62,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after buying an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris Trading Down 0.7 %

Entegris Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $76.00. 34,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

