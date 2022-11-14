Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

