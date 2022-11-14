Enzyme (MLN) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $18.64 or 0.00113288 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $38.01 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

