Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $750.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $745.47.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $660.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.63. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.