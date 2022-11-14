ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 46.1% in October

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the October 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

ERYP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 6,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,214. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

