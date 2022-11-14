Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $252.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $284.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.11.
ESS stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day moving average of $264.81. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.83 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
