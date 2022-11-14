Ethernity Chain Price Reaches $1.82 on Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00010999 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $468,151.18 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

