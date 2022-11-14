Euler 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Euler has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00030029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00584917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,993.31 or 0.30467394 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

