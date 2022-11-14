EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

EVI Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE EVI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. EVI Industries has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.28.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

