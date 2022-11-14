Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.60.

Shares of EIF traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$47.55. 41,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,736. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$37.79 and a one year high of C$51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.05.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$529.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

