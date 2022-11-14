Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 367,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $469.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

