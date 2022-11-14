Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the second quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 144,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $114.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $470.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

