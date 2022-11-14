Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.38. 542,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,511,076. The company has a market cap of $471.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

