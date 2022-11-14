Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet comprises 3.4% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,323 shares of company stock worth $14,549,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $126.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.35. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

