Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.84) to GBX 110 ($1.27) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

