Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 461,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.94 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

