Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Axon Capital LP

Axon Capital LP trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 20.6% of Axon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axon Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $57,769,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

