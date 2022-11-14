FidoMeta (FMC) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $196.61 million and $5,769.95 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00589343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,225.43 or 0.30697922 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01317274 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,742.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

