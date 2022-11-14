Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 20,744 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $88,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 39,842.9% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.