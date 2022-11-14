Fiera Capital Corp Buys 165,624 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.36% of Oracle worth $661,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.06. 207,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

