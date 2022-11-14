Fiera Capital Corp Buys 531,734 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Carrier Global worth $534,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 133.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. 126,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.